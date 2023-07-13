An Agile approach accelerates software development at JLR

Software development is taking on an increasingly pivotal role in automotive R&D. The pressure is on to deliver ever more system functionality in ever shorter turnarounds, putting team productivity under the spotlight. Agile project management has proven a popular methodology for software teams over the years and is steadily growing its reach within all areas of automotive engineering. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) introduced a company-wide Agile project management approach two and a half years ago, and the impact has been notable.
