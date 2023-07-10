AI algorithms will unlock the true value of R&D data

Around US$124bn was spent on global automotive R&D in 2022—representing year-on-year growth of 6.8%, according to online market data platform Statista. But, as the industry’s digital transformation changes the way vehicles are designed, tested, and manufactured, is that money being channelled optimally?

Richard Ahlfeld, Chief Executive and Founder of Monolith AI, doesn’t think so. Monolith, which provides a no-code AI algorithm software platform built specifically for engineers, believes it can better leverage test data to make R&D cheaper, faster, and more precise. However, Ahlfeld tells Automotive World that automotive engineers’ neglect of machine learning means that accumulated R&D information is often underutilised and inaccessible.