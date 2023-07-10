AI algorithms will unlock the true value of R&D data

Around US$124bn was spent on global automotive R&D in 2022—representing year-on-year growth of 6.8%, according to online market data platform Statista. But, as the industry’s digital transformation changes the way vehicles are designed, tested, and manufactured, is that money being channelled optimally?
Richard Ahlfeld, Chief Executive and Founder of Monolith AI, doesn’t think so. Monolith, which provides a no-code AI algorithm software platform built specifically for engineers, believes it can better leverage test data to make R&D cheaper, faster, and more precise. However, Ahlfeld tells Automotive World that automotive engineers’ neglect of machine learning means that accumulated R&D information is often underutilised and inaccessible.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes