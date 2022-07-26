As vehicles evolve into clean, smart, personalised devices, the way in which they are built is also changing. The pressure is on to optimise manufacturing efficiency in the wake of evolving customer requirements and tightening environmental standards. As a result, the factory of the future could look dramatically different from historical operations.
Smart manufacturing has become a buzz word, and automotive is one of the leading adopters. Whether it is 5G providing real-time data insights from the factory floor or autonomous trucks conveying parts among warehouses, interest is strong and investment is growing.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Smart manufacturing: the biggest risk is doing nothing
- Greener vehicle manufacturing must be a collective goal
- Divergent’s digital production solution tackles economic and environmental pain points
- Vehicles of the future could be developed like smartphones
- Autonomous yard logistics to drive future manufacturing ecosystems
- What will it take to secure the connected factory?
- ABB’s Valdarno “to set the benchmark” for charger factories
‘Special report: Automotive factory of the future’ presents insight from:
- ABB
- ABI Research
- Deloitte
- Divergent
- Mazda
- McKinsey
- OneLayer
- Oracle
- StreetDrone
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us