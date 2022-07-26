As vehicles evolve into clean, smart, personalised devices, the way in which they are built is also changing. The pressure is on to optimise manufacturing efficiency in the wake of evolving customer requirements and tightening environmental standards. As a result, the factory of the future could look dramatically different from historical operations.

Smart manufacturing has become a buzz word, and automotive is one of the leading adopters. Whether it is 5G providing real-time data insights from the factory floor or autonomous trucks conveying parts among warehouses, interest is strong and investment is growing.

In this report:

‘Special report: Automotive factory of the future’ presents insight from: