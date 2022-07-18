Smart manufacturing: the biggest risk is doing nothing

The automotive sector remains one of the leading industries when it comes to implementing smart production technology. By Megan Lampinen

Automakers and their suppliers have historically been among the pioneers when it comes to adopting advanced manufacturing technologies. Despite the hit from COVID, the sector remains at the vanguard of IoT adoption. Technology intelligence firm ABI Research expects that global investment into smart manufacturing will grow from US$345bn in 2021 to more than US$950bn in 2030, and automotive will make up a sizeable chunk of that.

The broad classification of ‘smart manufacturing’ covers numerous applications, touching on anything from 5G and autonomous mobile robots to asset tracking and digital twins. Automotive players have been exploring all of these areas, though some are much more active in their implementation than others. Ryan Martin, Industrial & Manufacturing Research Director at ABI Research, speaks to Automotive World about the latest developments specific to the automotive sector on this front and the biggest risks associated with the move to smart manufacturing.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here