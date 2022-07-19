ABB’s Valdarno “to set the benchmark” for charger factories

On 21 June 2022, ABB E-Mobility opened its latest factory for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, located in Tuscany. At 16,000 sq m, the new Valdarno location is ABB’s largest DC fast charger (DCFC) production facility worldwide. The company claims to have the world’s fastest charging solution, the Terra 360, and has implemented some impressive production technologies to make it.

“ABB has always been at the forefront of innovation,” Chief Executive of ABB Mobility, Frank Mühlon, tells Automotive World. “If you consider these high-powered chargers, above 150kW up to 350kW for one charge, this was only possible because of liquid-cooled cables,” Mühlon points out that ABB was ahead of the 2018 market trend, as the company had already tested liquid-cooling cables in trials in 2017—one year before they were trending from other competitors.