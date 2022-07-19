Divergent’s digital production solution tackles economic and environmental pain points

Designing and producing a vehicle today is both asset- and capital-intensive. The late Sergio Marchionne was a vocal critic of the automotive industry’s insatiable appetite for capital, epitomised in his ‘confessions of a capital junkie’ pitch to investors. While Marchionne believed the key lay in consolidation, there could be another solution.

What if someone could essentially take out the engineering and assembly cost involved in building a new vehicle? And what if that assembly setup was also toolless? Kevin Czinger, Chief Executive of US start-ups Divergent Technology and Czinger Vehicles, has done just that.