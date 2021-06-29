Connected vehicles will generate enormous amounts of potentially valuable data but moulding this insight into something useful and informative is a sizeable task. Automotive’s incumbents will need to lean heavily on external expertise to get a grasp on cloud connectivity, in-vehicle data storage and security and privacy requirements. Mastering these arts could unlock plentiful revenue streams, but those that hesitate could find themselves pushed firmly out of the limelight for the foreseeable future.

In this report:

'Special report: Connected Vehicle Data Management’ presents insight from: