Volkswagen: ID.7 receives historic top score in ADAC vehicle test

The independent testers have never rated a vehicle as ‘very good’ before

It is the flagship model from the all-electric ID. family and is now also top scorer in the prestigious ADAC vehicle test: the Volkswagen ID.7 has become the first ever vehicle to achieve an average score of 1.5 and thus an overall rating of ‘very good’ in the independent test performed by engineers from Europe’s largest automobile club.

Every year, experts from the “Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club e.V.” (ADAC) put around 100 vehicles through their paces, testing them according to more than 350 criteria in seven main categories. The ID.7 received outstanding scores in the categories of engine/drive (1.0), safety (1.1), environment/ecological test (1.2) and comfort (1.5). The electric saloon also impressed in the other main categories that contributed to the overall rating: For instance, the areas of driving characteristics (2.1), body/luggage compartment (2.3) and interior (2.4) were rated as ‘good’. Since the two categories of environment/ecological test and safety have the highest weighting, the overall score for the ID.7 was 1.5, resulting in its historical overall rating of ‘very good’.

SOURCE: Volkswagen