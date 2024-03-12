This Automotive World report explores examples of collaborative industry innovation that aim to support the evolution of global mobility technology

New technology trends are accelerating change in the automotive industry and making it increasingly competitive. In this environment, leveraging ecosystem advantages at a company, city, or nationwide level are essential for remaining at the cutting edge. From start-up accelerators and collaborative R&D centres to policy thinktanks, hubs for mobility innovation take many forms. Together, they could produce the talent, technology, and business climate necessary for mobility’s future.

In this report:

‘Special report: Future mobility innovation hubs’ presents insight from: