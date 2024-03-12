Future mobility innovation hubs

This Automotive World report explores examples of collaborative industry innovation that aim to support the evolution of global mobility technology

Special report: Future mobility innovation hubs

New technology trends are accelerating change in the automotive industry and making it increasingly competitive. In this environment, leveraging ecosystem advantages at a company, city, or nationwide level are essential for remaining at the cutting edge. From start-up accelerators and collaborative R&D centres to policy thinktanks, hubs for mobility innovation take many forms. Together, they could produce the talent, technology, and business climate necessary for mobility’s future.

In this report:

Special report: Future mobility innovation hubs’ presents insight from:

  • Arthur D Little
  • Daimler Truck
  • Hyundai
  • International Transport Forum
  • Michigan Economic Development Corporation
  • Mira Technology Park
  • Volvo Group

