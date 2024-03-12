New technology trends are accelerating change in the automotive industry and making it increasingly competitive. In this environment, leveraging ecosystem advantages at a company, city, or nationwide level are essential for remaining at the cutting edge. From start-up accelerators and collaborative R&D centres to policy thinktanks, hubs for mobility innovation take many forms. Together, they could produce the talent, technology, and business climate necessary for mobility’s future.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- Michigan: mobility innovation builds on Motor City heritage
- Is India primed to become the world’s next mobility hub?
- Innovation hub approach can enhance mobility policy agility
- Inside Europe’s “leading mobility R&D location”
- Agility defines start-up innovation for Volvo Group
- Singapore is a hub for Hyundai’s new production paradigm
- Innovation is an in-house endeavour for Daimler Truck
‘Special report: Future mobility innovation hubs’ presents insight from:
- Arthur D Little
- Daimler Truck
- Hyundai
- International Transport Forum
- Michigan Economic Development Corporation
- Mira Technology Park
- Volvo Group