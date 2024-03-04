Inside Europe’s “leading mobility R&D location”

Mira Technology Park is positioning itself as a centre of excellence for transportation technology. Megan Lampinen hears more

Vehicle development is an asset-intensive endeavour. Engineering, testing, and validating vehicles that can meet the needs of increasingly demanding consumers and rapidly evolving regulations demands extensive investment in real estate, equipment and manpower. But companies need not go it alone.

Mira Technology Park in Nuneaton, UK, offers one take on a community approach to R&D. The stated vision of the Technology Park is “to create a world class centre of excellence in transport technology and an outstanding working environment.” What started as a small proving ground for test and engineering consultancy Horiba Mira has evolved into a promising automotive cluster home to 40 tenants, including such big names as Jaguar Land Rover, Aston Martin, Toyota, Bentley, Haldex, Bosch, Michelin, Continental, Goodyear, Dana, and Polestar. And this is just the beginning.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here