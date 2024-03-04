Inside Europe’s “leading mobility R&D location”

Vehicle development is an asset-intensive endeavour. Engineering, testing, and validating vehicles that can meet the needs of increasingly demanding consumers and rapidly evolving regulations demands extensive investment in real estate, equipment and manpower. But companies need not go it alone.

Mira Technology Park in Nuneaton, UK, offers one take on a community approach to R&D. The stated vision of the Technology Park is “to create a world class centre of excellence in transport technology and an outstanding working environment.” What started as a small proving ground for test and engineering consultancy Horiba Mira has evolved into a promising automotive cluster home to 40 tenants, including such big names as Jaguar Land Rover, Aston Martin, Toyota, Bentley, Haldex, Bosch, Michelin, Continental, Goodyear, Dana, and Polestar. And this is just the beginning.