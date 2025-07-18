The FX Super One has officially secured 10034 binding deposits for non-binding pre-orders, spanning both our B2B and B2C channels

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today held the Global unveiling of its much-anticipated FX Super One MPV, the first of a new lineup of affordable mass market EVs for the FX brand. The event also marked a significant milestone officially securing 10034 binding deposits for non-binding pre-orders for the Super One, spanning both B2B and B2C channels, signaling strong early momentum and widespread market enthusiasm for the FX Super One. The Company also unveiled new technologies and innovations including the FF Super EAI F.A.C.E. (Front AI Communication Ecosystem) System, and the FF EAI Embodied Intelligence AI Agent 6×4 Architecture during the FX Super One Product Launch.

Users can now go https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/fx-early-access and complete their purchase with just one click and secure priority delivery. With just a $100 deposit, future Super One users can place a pre-order for their very own First Class EAI-MPV.

Numerous executives and celebrities attended and spoke at the event including FF founder and Global Co-CEO YT Jia, and Global Co-CEO Matthias Aydt, FX CEO, Xiao (Max) Ma, Actor Cody Walker — from the Fast & Furious franchise and a globally respected automotive enthusiast and race car driver and influencer Lindsay Brewer helped unveil the FX Super One with Company executives as well. The July 17th event continues the launch cadence and commencement of FX’s product execution and launch season that will lead up to the first Super One vehicle coming off the line at FX’s manufacturing facility in Hanford, California.

The event, which was held in the Los Angeles area, was attended by numerous guests, including the public, FF’s stockholders and investors; B2B sales partners and prospects; global supply chain partners; media; key opinion leaders (KOLs) and influencers; and Co-Creation officers. Earlier this week, the Company announced that it has secured $105 Million in financing to fund the Company’s aggressive growth strategy, including the launch of the FX Super One and the advancement of the Company’s position in the AIEV Market.

FX Super One highlights:

Shown publicly for the first time at the July 17 event, the FX Super One is an affordable mass market MPV. It offers a spacious, meticulously crafted interior with high-end materials and advanced technology. The FX Super One prioritizes passenger comfort with a host of features including multiple rows, spacious seating, ambient lighting, and premium entertainment systems, to name a few. The Super One is planned to be available with AWD and two powertrain options: battery electric and, at a later date, an AI hybrid extended range (AIHER) configuration.

The Super One isn’t just about upgrading ones experience with automobiles — it’s going to redefine it entirely. It will come equipped with the groundbreaking FF Super EAI F.A.C.E. (Front AI Communication Ecosystem) System, and the FF EAI Embodied Intelligence AI Agent 6×4 Architecture. These technologies mark the start of a major tech leap and product revolution in the AIEV era.

Back in 2017, FF was the first in the industry to launch the new species of AIEV—the FF 91. And today, you are about to witness the birth of yet another new species: the First Class EAI-MPV, the FX Super One. This new species is expected to become the disruptor of the Cadillac Escalade in the EAI EV era.

The Super EAI F.A.C.E. system, as a key tangible component of the FF EAI system, will replace the fixed “impersonal mask”— the static, lifeless look of traditional front grills. It not only brings each vehicle a unique expression — “a thousand faces for a thousand cars” — but more importantly, it brings the car AI agent the ability to perceive through five senses and express emotions, as well as the gateway to connect and communicate with the world.

The FF EAI Embodied AI Agent 6×4 architecture is built on pure vision, end-to-end Vision-Language-Action (VLA) and world model. In the simplest terms, 6×4 architecture means there are six tech platforms, powered by the four tech systems. This enables AIEVs to evolve — with soul, personality, intelligence, and emotions — ushering into a new era where EAI EVs become truly intelligent. This year, the entire AI industry hit a major inflection point.

FF upgraded the Architecture, remade the six tech platforms powered by the four tech systems, namely EAI Body System, EAI Powertrain and Chassis system, EAI Space System, and EAI Driving System.

From introducing the concept of the Companies Bridge Strategy in May 2024 to unveiling the FX Super One today — when FF was preparing for the final Bridge Closure — it only took 14 months, with the unique Light 4, Swift 4, Focused 5, and Empowering 5 model of FF’s Global Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy. Take technology empowerment as an example, FF could empower the mass-market FX vehicles with much of the core technology, software, and AI capabilities of the $300,000 FF 91. The FF AI 2.0 system, which was launched through OTA on the FF 91, will also be deployed in the potential FX lineup in the future.

Why Super One:

First, the Cadillac Escalade is mostly a status symbol for a select elite. Super One goes beyond serving celebrities and entrepreneurs — it’s also tailored for families seeking a high-quality lifestyle. It belongs on the red carpet and on the school run — truly a ‘first choice’ that bridges diverse lifestyles and audiences.

Second, FX Super One is an era ahead in product philosophy. It’s born for a new era.

Third, it’s a complete upgrade in experience compared to Escalade. When it comes to space, the Super One offers a longer wheelbase and a more flexible cabin layout, delivering a first-class experience in every row. Inside the cabin, features like an all-temperature refrigerator, zero-gravity seats, and an intelligent widescreen, combined with the 5G Super AP + EAI platform, create an all-encompassing experience — from a mobile luxury residence to an AI-powered office on wheels.

FX Super One will completely redefine how American users perceive traditional luxury business travel. It redefines space and quietly reshapes the way you connect with your family, work, and dreams.

Five key breakthroughs in product value and the 10 distinctive product strengths:

Here are the five big reasons and 10 key highlights why the FX Super One is a total game-changer. FX calls it the five key breakthroughs in product value and the 10 distinctive product strengths.

Starting with the five key breakthroughs in product value. First, a whole new category.

Second, it’s more than just a car, it’s a vehicle EAI agent, and your avatar. It redefines the whole driver-car relationship. You’re not just driving, you’re in sync.

Third, Full-cycle Active Safety system. We’re talking full-body smart safety—a high-strength steel structure, full-time electric AWD, and AI that can actually predict risk before it happens.

Fourth, AI luxury and ultimate comfort like a private clubhouse. It breaks boundaries. It’s the new gold standard for comfort.

Fifth, Tech luxury, without the $300K price tag. It comes with extreme price performance ratio and running cost. Empowered by much of the FF 91’s core value, this vehicle aims for accessible AI TechLuxury.

Now let’s dig into the real muscle behind the Super One—its 10 standout features.

1. It’s got a F.A.C.E.—literally. Your car can become a vehicle EAI agent, it can actually express itself, communicate to the world, and even represent you as the face of the vehicle EAI Avatar.

2. Magic space that flexes to your life. Exceptional floor plan efficiency – 130-inch wheelbase, 51.2-inch cabin height, 33.86-inch third-row legroom and a flat floor. This thing feels massive inside—like skyscraper-level space management. Super comfortable getting in an out of. Two- and three-row common rail design, seat settings are more flexible, and the second and third rows can be mispositioned to care for babies and pets; Flexible sliding rows? Check. Room for six golf bags? Easy. Fold the seats flat and boom—it’s a camper bed.

3. 360-degree safety, active + passive. Your peace of mind, always on. Triple high-strength cage body structure, more than 80% high-strength steel, side curtain airbags.

4. Two ways to roll—pure electric or AI Hybrid Extended Range (AIHER). Go full BEV for your daily drives and in-city journeys. Enjoy that silent, smooth techno-vibe. Or hit the interstate with our unique HEREV, the hybrid extended range EV, that crushes long-distance anxiety.

5. All-wheel drive. Never compromises on your drive. Every model comes with AWD. Smart dual motors and millisecond-level torque coordination give you the grip and control of a sports sedan.

6. The Floating Rear Zero-Gravity Seats. Where every moment is a recharge. Zero-gravity seats for all models, fully adjustable and body-hugging. Every seat is the VIP seat.

7. An EAI cabin that knows what you want—before you do. The EAI OS boots up in seconds and feels smoother than your phone. Voice, gestures—you name it. It gets you, and it’s already one step ahead.

8. Mobile lounge —or office, your call. A massive, immersive screen paired with Dolby Atmos surround sound — a full immersive experience. And an all-temperature intelligent fridge that keeps your drinks hot or cold, anytime you want. It’s your living room. It’s your office. It’s whatever you need it to be—on the move.

9. EAI Driving, Intelligent all-scene perception and driving suite. A vision-first VLA system powered by lidar, millimeter-wave radar, ultrasonic sensors, and high-definition cameras. Together, they create a 360° intelligent awareness network. It upgrades every aspect—vision, perception, and coverage—to give you smarter, safer, full-time protection on every journey.

10. Six major tech platforms to support a real embodied intelligence: FF AI has been upgraded to the FF EAI platform, leveraging EAI technology to fully empower four major tech systems and six key tech platforms — including applications, OS, hardware, mechanics, cloud, and AI. This makes the Super One not just an intelligent car, but an embodied intelligent lifeform on wheels.

FX Super One variants:

Super One offers a tailored experience with six variants built around two powertrain choices. Each powertrain is then available in three interior layouts: the four-seat GOAT (Greatest-of-all-time) edition, six-seat edition, and the seven-seat edition. This diverse lineup makes sure there is a perfect Super One for every user.

The four-seat GOAT edition is designed for Spire Communities. It pays homage to those who are the “best in their field.” It carries the spirit of these Greatest-of-All-Timers. Inside, its ultra-large, retractable panoramic display rises at your command, building a private AI suite environment. It features a dual-zone, precision-controlled refrigerator between the seats with a temperature range between -6°C to 50°C (21°F to 122°F). Its NASA-inspired zero-gravity seats represent the peak of comfort and tech luxury. Its upgraded Super AP+ high-performance computing system and EAI platform, delivers seamless transition between work and leisure.

The six-seat and seven-seat variants offer a more flexible layout. They balance business receptions and family trips. All in one, one for all. They serve your many roles and give you all-scenario luxury mobility.

Final FX Super One specifications, pricing, on sale timing and other details will be announced later on this year so please stay tuned for updates.

SOURCE: Faraday Future