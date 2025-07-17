SGS strengthens Digital Trust capabilities through CertX collaboration with Nvidia

SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, announces that its digital assurance brand, CertX, has joined the ecosystem of the Nvidia Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab

SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, announces that its digital assurance brand, CertX, has joined the ecosystem of the Nvidia Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in enhancing the safety of AI-powered autonomous vehicles.

Nvidia Halos is a comprehensive safety system that unifies vehicle architecture, AI models, chips, software, tools, and services to ensure the safe development and deployment of autonomous vehicles from cloud to car. The platform allows automakers and developers to verify the safe integration of their products with Nvidia technology. Within this platform, the Nvidia Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab plays a foundational role as the first-of-its-kind to be accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board, integrating functional safety, cybersecurity and AI assurance within a single framework.

By joining this global ecosystem, CertX contributes its expertise in digital assurance, safety certification and cybersecurity to help verify and build trust in next-generation AI systems. By recognizing the inspection reports issued by the Nvidia Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab, CertX is also actively supporting the industry’s move toward greater transparency, reliability and security of AI-driven systems.

CertX is a recognized leader in certifying safety- and security-critical AI systems across automotive, robotics and industrial automation sectors. With a growing presence in North America and Europe, it enhances SGS’s global Digital Trust portfolio and positions the Group to capture growth in the rapidly evolving AI assurance market.

This collaboration supports SGS’s strategic objective to expand its Digital Trust business, which is a core element of the Group’s Strategy 27: “Accelerating Growth, Building Trust.” SGS is targeting at least CHF 200 million in additional revenue from Digital Trust by 2027 compared to 2023.

Damien Rousseau, Head of SGS Digital Ventures, commented:

“Joining the Nvidia HALOS AI Systems Inspection Lab ecosystem marks a major milestone in our Digital Trust goals. As AI-powered systems become increasingly integrated into critical applications like autonomous vehicles, the need for robust, end-to-end assurance has never been greater. CertX brings deep expertise in AI systems, safety and cybersecurity to support this mission, and together with Nvidia, we are helping shape a more accountable future for AI.”

SOURCE: SGS