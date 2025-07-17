Rivian announces new East Coast Headquarters in Atlanta

500-person office space to complement new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Georgia

Rivian, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens today announced the American electric vehicle company will establish a new East Coast Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia as part of its landmark investment in the state. The office will open in late 2025, followed by further expansion in 2026 as construction accelerates at the company’s new manufacturing site in Social Circle, just outside the city.

Rivian will occupy the top floor and lobby of Portman Holdings’ Junction Krog District building at 667 Auburn Ave NE, adjacent to the famous Eastside Trail of the Atlanta Beltline—easily accessible by public transportation. Rivian expects to employ around 100 people at the site by the end of 2025, with around 500 people at the new headquarters when fully built.

“We are excited to establish our East Coast head office in Atlanta,” said Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe. “Atlanta embodies so much that makes Georgia great—top talent, exceptional creativity, and a desire to always be moving forward.”

“Georgia is a prime location for any company headquarters, and we’re glad to see Rivian will soon join the growing list of brands not only operating in our state but also wholly or partially based in our capital city,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “They recognize the unmatched value of Georgia’s talent and the location of their East Coast Headquarters in Atlanta is the latest demonstration of their commitment to the Peach State. I look forward to that commitment translating to new jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians.”

“Atlanta continues to lead in EV innovation and technology integration, and Rivian’s growing presence here reinforces our city’s role in shaping our future economy. The opening of this new office and event space reflects how Atlanta continues to engage the community in bold, creative ways,” said Mayor Andre Dickens. “Thank you to the Rivian team for investing in our city and calling Atlanta home.”

Rivian has invested significantly in the Peach State, beginning with its plans to build a 7,500-person manufacturing facility in Stanton Springs North, near Social Circle. Since then, the company has continued to develop strong relationships in the state and plans to establish partnerships with universities, technical colleges, and local, regional, and state institutions as it scales.

SOURCE: Rivian