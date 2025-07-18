World premier of all-new battery electric vehicle Subaru Uncharted

Subaru Corporation today unveiled the all-new 2026 Subaru Uncharted (U.S. model) in New York City

As the third model in Subaru’s global battery electric vehicle (BEV) lineup, the all-new Uncharted is a compact crossover that combines usability and exceptional driveability with powerful performance unique to BEVs, catering to diverse customer lifestyles.

The name Uncharted signals the vehicle’s capability to explore new places and broaden worlds, taking owners and passengers to their next adventure.

The exterior features a clean, seamless front design and a high-contrast, compact body that is both sporty and sophisticated, creating a more active, rugged visual presence. Inside, the Subaru Uncharted’s dynamic character is heightened by exclusive orange interior accents, an instrument panel punctuated with sharp horizontal lines, and an airy cabin designed for comfort.

Powered by a 74.7-kWh, high-capacity lithium-ion battery, the Subaru Uncharted delivers more than 300 miles*1 in the front-wheel-drive model and more than 280 miles*1 for the all-wheel drive. Thanks to an onboard battery preconditioning system*2, battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes*3. Following on from the 2026 Solterra and the all-new 2026 Trailseeker, the Subaru Uncharted is also standard with North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port.

In terms of driving performance, the Subaru Uncharted is equipped with high-output motors*4, delivering the expansive linear acceleration unique to BEVs by harnessing the motor’s ability to swiftly generate maximum torque. By making use of the technology that Subaru has cultivated, the Subaru Uncharted upgrades every drive with a unique suspension and all-wheel-drive system tuned to deliver straight-line stability and control on various surfaces.

Compared to the Solterra, the Subaru Uncharted is shorter by 170mm, providing greater maneuverability while still ensuring ample cargo space.

The Subaru Uncharted has been jointly developed by Toyota and Subaru, with the engineers of both companies drawing on their respective strengths in technology and expertise of each under the slogan “Let’s make ever-better cars together.” It is scheduled for release in the U.S. market in 2026.

Subaru is accelerating its electrification and other initiatives with the aim of contributing to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.

*1Estimated value during development (U.S. model). Cruising range may vary depending on actual usage conditions (weather, traffic congestion, etc.) and driving (sudden acceleration, use of air conditioning, etc.).

*2A function that adjusts the battery temperature before rapid charging.

*3Charging time with 150kW charger at -10℃ (estimated value during development of U.S. model). Charging time may vary depending on the ambient temperature and battery temperature.

*4Maximum system output of 221 horsepower for the front-wheel-drive model and 338 horsepower for the all-wheel drive (estimated value during development of U.S. model).

SOURCE: Subaru