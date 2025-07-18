NHTSA nominee: hard on AV regs, softer on AEB

US road safety policy could undergo a revamp with new leadership at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). President Donald Trump has nominated Jonathan Morrison as the next Administrator, a role that gives him considerable influence over the technological evolution of automated and autonomous vehicles (AVs). Road deaths, AV regulations and the looming threat of Chinese dominance are at the top of Morrison’s priority list, as he explained at a nominations hearing of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on 16 July.