Nissan begins stakeholder talks after Oppama announcement

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that it has begun immediate engagement with key stakeholders following the July 15 announcement that Nissan will cease vehicle production at the Oppama plant at the end of fiscal year 2027, and plans to transfer vehicle production from the Oppama Plant to Nissan Motor Kyushu.

As part of this process, Nissan has initiated dialogue with local government leaders and is working to establish a cooperative framework with relevant stakeholders. A supplier briefing was held today to outline the transition plan and share key information. The company emphasized the importance of supplier collaboration in ensuring a smooth and coordinated production transfer—particularly for models such as Note, Note Aura, and the next-generation Kicks, which will be gradually shifted to Nissan Motor Kyushu.

Formal communication with the labor union is scheduled to begin soon. Nissan is committed to providing affected employees with meaningful options and tailored support, ensuring communication remains transparent, timely, and grounded in mutual respect throughout the transition.

Ivan Espinosa, chief executive officer, said: “We recognize that this transition affects not only our employees, but also our partners and wider stakeholders who have supported the Oppama Plant for decades. That’s why we’ve begun immediate engagement with local government leaders, suppliers, and labor representatives. Our goal is to ensure that every step of this process is guided by transparency, respect, and collaboration. We are committed to listening, supporting, and working together to shape a responsible and sustainable path forward.”

The company remains committed maintaining vehicle delivery to customers without disruptions. Regular updates will be provided to employees, suppliers, and the local community.

SOURCE: Nissan