Singapore is a hub for Hyundai’s new production paradigm

The future of mobility and the evolution of urban spaces are inextricably linked. By 2050, McKinsey & Co predicts that 70% of the world’s population will live in a city—up from 56% in 2023—meaning planners must find ways to reconcile increased size with accessibility. This has led players like Toyota to challenge innovators in cities around the world to develop new solutions for effortless transportation.

Other companies are taking a more direct approach. In November 2023, the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS) was opened to accelerate the automaker’s “human-centric” vision for the future of mobility. Located in the heart of the city, the HMGICS is intended as a testbed for smart mobility solutions, utilising cutting-edge technology to unlock flexible production and significantly reframe the customer experience.

“As technology continues to advance, city structures will undergo transformational change,” says Alpesh Patel, Chief Innovation Officer of the HMGICS. Therefore, the automotive industry must show its ability to adapt by producing new and diverse mobility solutions. By doing so, he anticipates “a growing audience eager to explore future mobility products and services far beyond current offerings.” However, meeting this demand and expanding beyond it will require a new approach to manufacturing.