The future of urban mobility

This Automotive World report explores new technologies and mobility trends that could reshape cities and transform urban living

Urban redevelopment is being recognised as a means for achieving cleaner and more human-centric cities, and mobility is at the forefront of the transformation. Both micro electric vehicles and micromobility offer alternative methods for reclaiming space and lowering carbon emissions. Underpinning the change is a focus on connectivity, both in vehicles and infrastructure, to organise traffic more efficiently. Meanwhile, nascent hyperloop projects promise to bring the speed of flight to intra- and inter-city transport.

