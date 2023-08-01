Urban redevelopment is being recognised as a means for achieving cleaner and more human-centric cities, and mobility is at the forefront of the transformation. Both micro electric vehicles and micromobility offer alternative methods for reclaiming space and lowering carbon emissions. Underpinning the change is a focus on connectivity, both in vehicles and infrastructure, to organise traffic more efficiently. Meanwhile, nascent hyperloop projects promise to bring the speed of flight to intra- and inter-city transport.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- What’s the final destination for urban mobility?
- Micro EVs meet the real mobility needs of city drivers
- Smart roads pivotal to smart car vision
- Connectivity alone can lower vehicle emissions in EU cities
- Hyperloops could unlock a new paradigm for urban living
- Micromobility success hinges on public transport links
- Adaptable AI software key to safer smart traffic systems
‘Special report: The future of urban mobility’ presents insight from:
- City Transformer
- Fifteen
- Hyperloop Transportation Technologies
- Luvly
- McKinsey & Co
- Qualcomm Technologies
- Ravin.ai
- Seoul Robotics