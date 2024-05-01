Tata Motors registered total sales of 77,521 units in April 2024

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for April 2024 stood at 77,521 vehicles, compared to 69,599 units during April 2023.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|April 2024
|April 2023
|% change
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|76,399
|68,514
|12%
Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|April 2024
|April 2023
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|HCV Trucks
|7,875
|6,984
|13%
|ILMCV Trucks
|4,316
|2,148
|101%
|Passenger Carriers
|4,502
|2,061
|118%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|11,823
|10,314
|15%
|CV Domestic
|28,516
|21,507
|33%
|CV IB
|1,022
|9,85
|4%
|Total CV
|29,538
|22,492
|31%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in April 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,722 units, compared to 8,985 units in April 2023.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in April 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,218 units compared to 9,515 units in April 2023.
Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|April 2024
|April 2023
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
|47,883
|47,007
|2%
|PV IB
|100
|100
|0%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|47,983
|47,107
|2%
|EV (IB + Domestic)
|6,364
|6,516
|-2%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.
SOURCE: Tata Motors