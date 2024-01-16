Instigated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the 2021/22 global inflation surge has presented the automaker industry with big challenges during its pivot to electrification. High material costs and interest rates mean that vehicles are more expensive to manufacture and purchase, placing a strain on customers during a cost-of-living crisis. To resolve the turbulence, governments and automotive stakeholders must set a clear e-mobility agenda to foster innovation, secure supply chains, and maintain sales growth.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- Inflation jeopardises electrification through uncertainty
- Macro challenges: VW Truck & Bus shares recipe for survival
- Will onshoring and nearshoring transform auto supply chains?
- Geopolitics reshapes clean tech investment strategies
- How could rising labour costs affect US automotive industry?
- Could an economic downturn stall the EV transition?
- Economic turbulence threatens German automotive’s growth
‘Special report: Macroeconomic challenges in the global automotive industry’ presents insight from:
- BearingPoint
- BMI Research
- CH Robinson
- Deloitte
- EY
- Gartner
- Plante Moran
- Rapleys
- Rho Motion
- The Economist Intelligence Unit
- Transport Intelligence
- Volkswagen Truck & Bus