This Automotive World report explores how economic trends and socio-political events are impacting electrification, growth plans, and investment strategies

Instigated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the 2021/22 global inflation surge has presented the automaker industry with big challenges during its pivot to electrification. High material costs and interest rates mean that vehicles are more expensive to manufacture and purchase, placing a strain on customers during a cost-of-living crisis. To resolve the turbulence, governments and automotive stakeholders must set a clear e-mobility agenda to foster innovation, secure supply chains, and maintain sales growth.

In this report:

‘Special report: Macroeconomic challenges in the global automotive industry’ presents insight from: