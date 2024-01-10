How could rising labour costs affect US automotive industry?

With the global 2021/22 inflation surge sparking a cost-of-living crisis in many countries, it is perhaps unsurprising that H2 2023 witnessed a flurry of labour strikes in the US automotive industry. Industrial action initiated in September by the United Auto Workers (UAW) underlined worker dissatisfaction with conditions at the Detroit Big Three (GM, Ford, and Stellantis). Frustrated that record profits were being posted amid wage stagnation and concerned about electrification’s effect on manufacturing, as well as the increasing use of non-unionised labour, the union brokered a new deal within six weeks.

While the UAW has demonstrated the benefit of industrial action for workers, can automakers and their suppliers sustain increasing labour costs while market uncertainty threatens to slow sales during the electrification shift?