CATL could bring solid-state to market as early as 2027 

The arrival of consumer-grade solid-state batteries for electric vehicle (EVs) could finally be in sight. As reported on 6 November 2024 by Chinese media outlet Late Post—a major national outlet citing several sources closely involved with the development—CATL has substantially increased its investment in the technology and is on track to achieve small-volume production by 2027. According to the article, CATL’s staff headcount currently working on the technology has been increased substantially and now exceeds 1,000.