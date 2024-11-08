Trump on China: cooperation or confrontation?

A more protectionist trade policy between the US and China has global implications for automotive players. By Megan Lampinen

Donald Trump’s America-first policies put trade squarely under the spotlight following his election victory. One of the biggest focus areas is China, and automotive is one of the sectors more vulnerable to change.

China is emerging as a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) and connected car technology, which already had the Biden Administration concerned. The current government imposed hefty tariffs on imported China-made EVs and proposed legislation to ban all advanced automotive connectivity systems from China and Russia—both deemed ‘countries of concern’. However, many US automotive companies rely heavily on China both to sell their finished products and source key materials and components in their manufacture.

China’s President Xi Jinping called Trump on 7 November to congratulate him on his election. According to a press release from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he emphasised how China and the US will both benefit from cooperation and lose from confrontation:

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here