Hyundai Motor unveils the new Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 6 N Line under ‘Pure Flow, Refined’ concept

The new Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 6 N Line revealed at the Seoul Mobility Show, setting a new benchmark for EV design with captivating curves and enhanced proportions

Hyundai Motor Company unveiled its newly designed Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 6 N Line today at the Seoul Mobility Show 2025 in Korea, setting a new standard for electrified streamliners.

Building on the design spirit of the original, multi-award-winning Ioniq 6 launched in 2022, the facelifted model features more refined curves and enhanced proportions for a sleek and beautifully balanced silhouette.

“Ioniq 6 has evolved from a single Electrified Streamliner into a lineup, each model expressing its own character while staying true to one refined vision,” said Simon Loasby, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center. “Under the evolved design concept of ‘Pure Flow, Refined’, we’ve enhanced every line and detail to make Ioniq 6 simpler and more progressive.”

‘Pure Flow, Refined’ design concept

With the new Ioniq 6, Hyundai Motor is emphasizing the identity of electrified streamliners, focusing on connecting the body flow more precisely and naturally based on the evolved concept of ‘Pure flow, Refined’.

The new vehicle’s elevated hood and extended shape, combined with a shark-nose design, create a sleek profile that appears to slice through the air. The black garnish on the lower body extends to the doors, emphasizing the Ioniq 6’s streamlined body. The previous-generation vehicle’s prominent spoiler has been removed, with the new Ioniq 6 featuring an extended ducktail spoiler to maintain aerodynamic performance while achieving a smoother, more refined silhouette.

The car’s front and rear design details have been refined for a modern and high-tech appearance, featuring separate slim DRLs and main lamps. Horizontal design elements create a wider stance, while the rear bumper design complements the front with modern chrome garnish.

The design of the new Ioniq 6’s interior maintains the ‘Mindful Cocoon’ concept, with a greater focus on a more comfortable and intuitive user experience. Inside, the new Ioniq 6 features a redesigned steering wheel and enhanced door trim materials for a more premium feel. The center console layout has been refined for improved functionality, and the climate control display has been enlarged to enhance ease of use.

N Line model brings bold and aggressive styling

Unveiled alongside the new Ioniq 6, the Ioniq 6 N Line variant inherits the design DNA of the RN22e Rolling Lab released in 2022, adding a distinctly bold touch.

To highlight the N Line model’s dynamic and aggressive design, the front and rear wing-shaped bumpers feature enhanced details and a more sculptural form. This wing-inspired bumper design, along with a side sill emphasized by a single line, gives the electrified streamliner a visually lower stance.

Additionally, the extensive use of black color at the rear, drawn from the RN22e’s design, contributes to the Ioniq 6 N Line’s sporty proportions. The two-dimensional Parametric Pixel lamp design further emphasizes a digital aesthetic.

Ioniq 6 N to be unveiled in July this year

Hyundai Motor also teased the forthcoming Ioniq 6 N during its Seoul Mobility Show presentation, hinting at the arrival of a true high-performance electrified streamliner in the future.

*Specifications mentioned above are based on the Korean-market model. Features, technology and claimed figures may differ depending on the market.

SOURCE: Hyundai