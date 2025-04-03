Lucid claims it’s winning business from ex-Tesla customers

Lucid Motors delivered 3,109 vehicles in Q1 2025, according to a report published on 2 April. This marks a 58% year-on-year increase and its sixth consecutive quarter of growth. The all-electric automaker may already be on its way to surpassing its previous high-water mark for annual deliveries: 10,200 units in 2024.

The quarter contained some significant corporate readjustments at Lucid. In February, Taoufiq Boussaid assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer, and Peter Rawlinson stepped down as Chief Executive to become Strategic Technical Advisor to the Chairman of the Board. Marc Winterhoff, previously the Chief Operating Officer, became interim CEO.

Lucid’s Gravity SUV, which opened for orders in November 2024, was framed as the impetus for Rawlinson handing over the reins: “Now that we have successfully launched the Lucid Gravity, I have decided it is finally the right time for me to step aside.” He had sought to make the company a “major volume player”, though its first model—the luxury Air sedan—failed to capture the US market’s attention. In 2020, Lucid hoped to sell 90,000 units over the proceeding four years, a significant overestimation.