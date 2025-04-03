ECARX powers launch of Hongqi Tiangong 06, deepening strategic partnership with FAW Group

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that its Antora® 1000 Pro computing platform and Cloudpeak® software stack will power the launch of the Hongqi Tiangong 06 all-electric SUV which began pre-sales recently

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that its Antora® 1000 Pro computing platform and Cloudpeak® software stack will power the launch of the Hongqi Tiangong 06 all-electric SUV which began pre-sales recently. This marks the second vehicle to launch under the deepening strategic partnership signed with FAW Group in April 2024 to jointly develop next-generation intelligent cockpits for its premium Hongqi brand of vehicles.

Powered by the Antora® 1000 Pro and integrated with a customized Hongqi FAW OS built on top of the ECARX Cloudpeak® and AutoGPT, the Tiangong 06 will set new industry benchmarks with an immersive and AI-driven intelligent cockpit experience. A similar solution was deployed in the successful launch of the Tiangong 05 in February 2025 and is expected to be further replicated and scaled across future Hongqi models, providing a highly cost-effective and streamlined solution that aligns seamlessly with evolving E/E architecture.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, “With the launch of the second Tiangong model integrated with our cutting-edge solutions in less than two months, we are clearly demonstrating the unique value proposition we offer automakers with scalable cost-effective solutions they can rapidly bring to market. By focusing early on automotive AI, we are in a unique position to help shape its future and set new benchmarks for intelligent vehicle experiences with FAW.”

SOURCE: ECARX