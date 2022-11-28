Less ownership and more car-sharing improves urban spaces

In 2021, Global Market Insights valued the global car-sharing market at around US$2bn, with the potential to surpass US$6.7bn by 2027 (CAGR of 20%). This makes it the second most profitable form of shared mobility today—behind only ride-hailing services, which are forecasted to reach almost US$100bn by the same year.

However, Oliver Reppert, Chief Executive of German car-sharing platform Share Now, tells Automotive World that car-sharing has a uniquely valuable contribution to the transformation of mobility. From introducing consumers to electric vehicles (EVs) in an affordable way to improving urban spaces themselves, he believes car-sharing will change ownership paradigms for the better.