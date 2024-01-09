Macro challenges: VW Truck & Bus shares recipe for survival

Economic factors have a huge impact on the automotive industry. From unemployment and disposable income to interest rates and Gross Domestic Product (GDP), it all influences how many vehicles—and what types of vehicles—are purchased in a given period. For commercial vehicles (CVs), even small changes in the forecast could have a big impact on transportation requirements and hence vehicle demand.

Traton’s Brazilian division Volkswagen Truck & Bus (VWTB) has led the local market for 20 years, serving as a pivotal piece of the wider Volkswagen Group. It closely monitors the local and global macroeconomic picture to prepare for what lies ahead. For 2024, that’s a mixture of tailwinds and headwinds—and huge opportunities.