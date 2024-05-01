Wind River teams with Elektrobit to advance software-defined vehicle solutions

Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced that it has collaborated with Elektrobit to demonstrate foundational software for autonomous, electric, software-defined vehicles

Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced that it has collaborated with Elektrobit to demonstrate foundational software for autonomous, electric, software-defined vehicles.

In this collaboration, Wind River provides VxWorks as the real-time operating system, Elektrobit offers its 2nd generation EB corbos AdaptiveCore software and EB corbos Studio tools and has created the AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform based software framework for autonomous driving domain controllers. Elektrobit’s best-in-class implementation of the AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform, combined with the ISO 26262 ASIL-D certified VxWorks operating environment, lays a complete pre-integrated foundation for developing enhanced automotive safety levels for ADAS Electronic Control Units (ECUs). The innovative solution is on demonstration at the Beijing Auto Show at the Elektrobit booth.

“We are delighted to further grow our continued efforts with Elektrobit to advance autonomous driving technologies. Elektrobit’s proven software solutions, combined with the industry leading VxWorks, can help drive innovation in the automotive market while delivering on functional safety, security, and reliability,” said Woody Zou, General Manager, China, Wind River.

“The combination of Elektrobit’s AUTOSAR Adaptive platform and the trusted VxWorks real-time operating system help create safe, secure, flexible, and high-performance ECUs to support automakers accelerate the development of their autonomous domain controllers and promote the mass production of new electric vehicles. We look forward to delivering more successful projects together in the future,” said Demetrio Aiello, Head of Product Engineering, Elektrobit.

The two automotive software pioneers have continued to build on their long-standing global relationship, having achieved a number of major design wins together. Combining their efforts, Wind River and Elektrobit can help automakers and Tier 1 suppliers develop advanced features and functions more quickly and easily, thereby reducing time to market for the next generation of intelligent vehicles.

The industry leading global embedded real-time operating system (RTOS)(1), VxWorks is also the only RTOS that supports Open Container Initiative (OCI) compliant containers. VxWorks meets the high-performance needs of automotive innovators such as Elektrobit. It simplifies software deployment and management and reduces development and operating costs, to develop and deploy intelligent edge software better and faster without sacrificing security and performance.

SOURCE: Wind River