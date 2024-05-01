Acura: First customer deliveries begin for all-electric 2024 ZDX and ZDX Type S

Pricing starts at $57,000 after full federal $7,500 tax credit1, for which all 2024 ZDXs will qualify

Highly anticipated and all-electric, the 2024 Acura ZDX A-Spec and ZDX Type S, the perfomance brand’s first EV, begins arriving at Acura dealerships today with a 313 mile EPA range rating2, DC Fast Charging capability and comprehensive charging solutions to instill confidence in new EV buyers. The high-performance ZDX Type S is the most powerful Acura ever, with a performance-tuned dual-motor AWD powertrain delivering nearly 500 maximum horsepower and 544 lb.-ft. of maximum torque3. Both the ZDX A-Spec and high-performance ZDX Type S qualify for the Federal $7,500 EV Tax Credit1 (30D), which is applied at the time of purchase.

All Acura ZDX sales take place through a new, omni-channel digital sales process, ensuring a simple, consistent and intuitive custom EV purchase experience, whether from home or at an Acura dealership. Interested clients can configure, submit an order and obtain an estimated delivery date of their ZDX via acura.com.

Additionally, the new intuitive Acura EV® mobile app enables Acura ZDX clients to purchase their all-electric ZDX online, track their vehicle’s delivery status and connect with the Acura Concierge on ZDX-related questions via live chat, email or phone.

Recharging ZDX on the go is quick and convenient with DC Fast Charging at rates up to 190 kW. With DC Fast Charging, the 102-kWh lithium-ion battery pack in ZDX A-Spec rear-wheel drive is designed to net an estimated 81 miles of range2 in approximately 10 minutes to quickly get customers back on their journey.

2024 ZDX Drive Configuration Max HP3 Max

Torque3 EPA Range Rating2 MSRP4 MSRP4 After $7,500 Federal Tax Credit A-Spec Single Motor (RWD) 358 324 313 $64,500 $57,000 A-Spec Dual Motor (AWD) 490 437 304 $68,500 $61,8500 Type S Dual Motor (AWD) 500 544 278 $73,500 $66,000

Comprehensive Charging Solutions

Acura provides ZDX clients with comprehensive, top-in-class charging solutions both at home and on the road, including access to America’s largest public fast charging networks, Tesla Supercharger stations as well as EVgo and Electrify America (plus their roaming partners). ZDX is equipped with a Combined Charging System (CCS) port and is compatible with the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

Furthermore, Acura clients will have access to the new IONNA charging network, which anticipates opening its first charging stations in the United States in 2024. A joint venture of seven of the world’s foremost automakers, IONNA targets to establish a minimum of 30,000 high-powered charging stations strategically positioned throughout North America.

Upon the purchase or lease of a new Acura ZDX or ZDX Type S, customers can select one of three charging packages included in the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). Acura offers a combination of public charging credits, charging equipment and an installation credit to fit each buyer’s lifestyle. Customers redeem the installation credit through the Acura Home Electrification (AHE) marketplace where they can access a network of experienced local installers, as well as dedicated support from expert Energy Advisors available to answer questions on installation, rebates, incentives and other home electrification products.

The new Acura EV® mobile app enables ZDX owners to find available charging stations, pay for charging, redeem credits, enroll in subscription plans and access other features at the EVgo and Electrify America stations and those of their roaming partners.

Acura ZDX

Charging Packages Option A Option B Option C Charging Equipment Home Charging Station (Level 2) Portable Charging Kit

(Level 1 and 2) – Installation Credit $500 $250 – EVgo Charging Credit $100 $300 $750 Electrify America Introductory Charging 60kWh 60kWh 60kWh

1 Not all customers qualify

2 Based on 2024 EPA ratings. For comparison purposes only. Actual range and mileage will vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age & condition, loading, use and maintenance.

3 Preliminary specifications; final specifications may differ.

4 Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) excluding tax, license, registration, $1,350 destination charge, premium paints, and accessories. Dealer prices may vary.

SOURCE: Acura