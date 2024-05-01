Aston Martin: The dawn of a new V12 era

Once in a generation a new Aston Martin powerplant arrives to shift the ultra-luxury paradigm and today we reveal just that in the shape of a fearsome new V12 engine

Once in a generation a new Aston Martin powerplant arrives to shift the ultra-luxury paradigm and today we reveal just that in the shape of a fearsome new V12 engine.

Aston Martin has committed to continuing its 25-year bloodline of V12-engined flagships with a technical masterpiece and a true leader in its class. A showcase for exceptional in-house engineering ability it is a defiant defender of emotional engagement, promising visceral performance for those who understand the direct route to a heart-pounding drive.

With 835PS and an extraordinary 1000Nm of torque the new V12 engine is unmatched. The result of a complete re-design, targeting optimisation and improvement, the new engine refines every stage of the internal combustion process to achieve unprecedented performance and efficiency.

Hardware highlights of the new V12 engine include a strengthened cylinder block and conrods, redesigned cylinder heads incorporating reprofiled camshafts, plus new intake and exhaust ports. Repositioned spark plugs and new higher flowrate fuel injectors deliver optimised combustion for class leading performance and efficiency gains. In addition, new higher speed, reduced inertia turbochargers deliver increased performance and throttle response.

Aston Martin Chief Technical Officer, Roberto Fedeli said: “The V12 engine has long been a symbol of power and prestige, but it is also a statement of engineering passion and technical prowess. With 835PS and 1000Nm of torque this unparalleled engine represents nothing less than the dawn of a dazzling new V12 era for Aston Martin.”

The new V12 engine, which will feature across Aston Martin’s most exclusive and limited availability models, is a bold statement of luxurious sporting intent and, as such, it will be handcrafted, year by year, in strictly limited numbers.

It will make its first appearance in a new flagship model; sitting at the heart of a true dynamic disruptor that debuts later in 2024 when further technical details will be shared.

All will be vanquished.

SOURCE: Aston Martin