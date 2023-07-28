Micromobility success hinges on public transport links

Micromobility could prove instrumental in reducing city traffic congestion and vehicle emissions while simultaneously addressing consumers’ physical and mental health and inclusiveness concerns. Whether it is for the daily commute, personal transportation or even last-mile delivery, the use cases for e-bikes and e-scooters have attracted interest and investment from a wide range of players, including both start-ups and established automakers. However, their implementation has proven problematic from the start.

Some operators rushed to launch their schemes before regulations were in place, resulting in a Wild West free-for-all. At one point, the media was full of images depicting vast piles of abandoned scooters cluttering pavements and blocking building entrances. On top of that, some riders used the vehicles in an unsafe manner, such as riding at maximum speed close to pedestrians. As the injury and death toll rose, so did the backlash. Paris made headlines in April 2023 when it voted not to renew the permits for its shared e-scooter operators. A change of strategy may be needed if micromobility is to find a lasting place within the multimodal mix.