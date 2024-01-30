Generation Z is a product of the digital revolution, and it’s now coming into its own in terms of mobility consumption. These young people have lived most of their life online, representing a step change from the traditional car drivers of recent decades. As consumers, they promise to prove agents of change in terms of vehicle ownership concepts, transactional models, market strategies and brand loyalty.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- What do digital natives want from mobility?
- Why is Gen Z abandoning vehicle ownership?
- Volvo Cars: Gen Z wants strong ESG messaging from car brands
- Could influencer marketing help OEMs win over Gen Z?
- Generation Z could propel the rise of car subscriptions
- Gen Z could both spur and alter the US EV market
- Gen Z designers will reshape vehicle brand experiences
‘Special report: Generation Z and the future of mobility’ presents insight from:
- Academy of Art University
- EY
- JD Power
- JP Morgan Chase
- Pod Point
- Publicis Sapient
- Turo
- Vamp
- Volvo Cars