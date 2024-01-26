Gen Z could both spur and alter the US EV market

To achieve ambitious emissions targets—50-52% below 2005 levels by 2030, zero emissions by 2035—the US automotive industry needs to sell substantial numbers of electric vehicles (EVs). 1.2 million EVs were sold in the US in 2023, pushing EVs’ share of the total US market to 7.6%, according to Kelley Blue Book. Statista projects that this will reach 32% by 2030, significantly below the stated US Government target of 50%. To get back on track, engaging with new customer demographics will be essential.