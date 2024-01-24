Gen Z designers will reshape vehicle brand experiences

Changing consumer appetites, new technology, and innovative ways of working could transform vehicle design as Gen Z enters the workplace. By Will Girling

Generation Z—those born between the mid 1990s and early 2010s—currently constitutes 30% of the global population, according to the World Economic Forum. By 2025, it will account for 27% of the total workforce. The impact that Gen Z could have as automotive consumers is currently being considered by OEMs, but what about as employees?

As members of Gen Z train in vehicle design and enter the workplace, they will be responsible for meeting current customer needs and shaping the industry’s future. However, they will do so at a time when new technology and brand objectives are disrupting the traditional ways of working. “What’s being asked from today’s transport design graduates is greater than previous generations,” states Antonio Bailon Borja, Director of the School of Industrial Design at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here