Gen Z designers will reshape vehicle brand experiences

Generation Z—those born between the mid 1990s and early 2010s—currently constitutes 30% of the global population, according to the World Economic Forum. By 2025, it will account for 27% of the total workforce. The impact that Gen Z could have as automotive consumers is currently being considered by OEMs, but what about as employees?

As members of Gen Z train in vehicle design and enter the workplace, they will be responsible for meeting current customer needs and shaping the industry’s future. However, they will do so at a time when new technology and brand objectives are disrupting the traditional ways of working. “What’s being asked from today’s transport design graduates is greater than previous generations,” states Antonio Bailon Borja, Director of the School of Industrial Design at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.