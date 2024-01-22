What do digital natives want from mobility?

Although their current spending power may be limited, a generational shift could soon make digital natives highly attractive customers. By Megan Lampinen

The digital revolution kicked off sweeping changes across the transportation sector, radically rewriting the rulebook for the movement of goods and people. A product of the digital revolution, Generation Z is now coming into its own in terms of mobility consumption. The precise definition of this demographic varies by source, but generally refers to individuals born between the mid to late 1990s and the mid 2010s. As a group, they broadly share a handful of defining characteristics, including familiarity with digital technology and frequent use of social media.

A life lived mostly online represents a step change from historical car drivers, and automotive players will need to adapt their offerings if they wish to remain relevant among this demographic. These young consumers promise to prove agents of change in terms of everything from vehicle ownership concepts and transactional models to market strategies and brand loyalty. Philip Beil, Senior Vice President, Industry Lead Transportation & Mobility EMEA/APAC at Publicis Sapient, believes they represent a completely new type of mobility consumer.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here