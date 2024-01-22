What do digital natives want from mobility?

The digital revolution kicked off sweeping changes across the transportation sector, radically rewriting the rulebook for the movement of goods and people. A product of the digital revolution, Generation Z is now coming into its own in terms of mobility consumption. The precise definition of this demographic varies by source, but generally refers to individuals born between the mid to late 1990s and the mid 2010s. As a group, they broadly share a handful of defining characteristics, including familiarity with digital technology and frequent use of social media.

A life lived mostly online represents a step change from historical car drivers, and automotive players will need to adapt their offerings if they wish to remain relevant among this demographic. These young consumers promise to prove agents of change in terms of everything from vehicle ownership concepts and transactional models to market strategies and brand loyalty. Philip Beil, Senior Vice President, Industry Lead Transportation & Mobility EMEA/APAC at Publicis Sapient, believes they represent a completely new type of mobility consumer.