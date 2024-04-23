SDV at the forefront of automotive engineering innovation

The software-defined vehicle (SDV) is more than just a buzzword; it’s now a mission statement by automakers determined to remain relevant in the emergence of a smart mobility ecosystem. A whole new rulebook is required as vehicles move from static, predominately hardware-based machines to ever-evolving software-centric electronic devices. This unchartered landscape demands new skills, business models and go-to-market strategies, and that’s where FPT Automotive comes in.

Launched in December 2023 as a subsidiary of FPT Software, its stated aim is the acceleration of SDV development. With expertise in infotainment, electronic control units (ECU), functional safety, security, automotive UI/UX design, wireless connectivity, and digital engineering, the newcomer counts such big names as Hyundai, Honda, Volvo, and VinFast among its partners. As FPT Automotive Chief Executive Nguyen Duc Kinh tells Automotive World, “The magnitude of the SDV’s impact is undeniable, positioning it at the forefront of automotive innovation.”