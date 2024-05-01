Nio Inc. provides April 2024 delivery update

Nio delivered 15,620 vehicles in April 2024, increasing by 134.6% year-over-year

Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its April 2024 delivery results.

Nio delivered 15,620 vehicles in April 2024, representing a strong increase of 134.6% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 8,817 premium smart electric SUVs, and 6,803 premium smart electric sedans. Cumulative deliveries of Nio vehicles reached 495,267 as of April 30, 2024.

On April 25, 2024, Nio launched its 2024 ET7, a premium smart electric executive sedan. Featuring major enhancements in interior and exterior design and digital cockpit, the ET7 is tailored to cater to the demands of premium executive users. Deliveries of the 2024 ET7 began on April 30, 2024.

On April 25, 2024, Nio entered into a strategic cooperation with Lotus Technology, a leading global luxury electric vehicle maker, on charging and swapping. Nio has consistently pursued cooperation on charging and swapping technologies and has previously formed strategic partnerships with Changan Automobile, Geely Group, JAC Group and Chery Automobile on battery swapping. Nio is dedicated to advancing technological innovation and standardization for charging and swapping, as well as promoting a large-scale standardized power network to provide users with efficient and convenient recharging experiences.

SOURCE: Nio