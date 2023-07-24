Connectivity alone can lower vehicle emissions in EU cities

Transport has the highest reliance on fossil fuels of any industry, responsible for 37% of all CO2 emissions from end-use sectors in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency’s 2022 Tracking Progress report. Even if the majority of cars are electric by 2035, they will remain dependent on a power grid that, to some degree, uses non-renewable energy sources. Commitments to achieving a net-zero power grid are unreliable—for instance, while the UK government stated in 2021 that it is intending to shift towards 100% renewable power generation by 2035, the Climate Change Committee disputes the quality of its efforts to date and claims it is not on track.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes