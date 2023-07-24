Connectivity alone can lower vehicle emissions in EU cities

A new study into traffic models in EU27 cities reveals that connected mobility can lead to a tangible reduction in CO2 emissions. By Stewart Burnett

Transport has the highest reliance on fossil fuels of any industry, responsible for 37% of all CO2 emissions from end-use sectors in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency’s 2022 Tracking Progress report. Even if the majority of cars are electric by 2035, they will remain dependent on a power grid that, to some degree, uses non-renewable energy sources. Commitments to achieving a net-zero power grid are unreliable—for instance, while the UK government stated in 2021 that it is intending to shift towards 100% renewable power generation by 2035, the Climate Change Committee disputes the quality of its efforts to date and claims it is not on track. 

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here