Connectivity alone can lower vehicle emissions in EU cities

Transport has the highest reliance on fossil fuels of any industry, responsible for 37% of all CO2 emissions from end-use sectors in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency’s 2022 Tracking Progress report. Even if the majority of cars are electric by 2035, they will remain dependent on a power grid that, to some degree, uses non-renewable energy sources. Commitments to achieving a net-zero power grid are unreliable—for instance, while the UK government stated in 2021 that it is intending to shift towards 100% renewable power generation by 2035, the Climate Change Committee disputes the quality of its efforts to date and claims it is not on track.