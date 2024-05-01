Jeroen van den Oetelaar appointed DAF Trucks Chief Engineer

Jeroen van den Oetelaar will be appointed as Chief Engineer DAF Vehicles and member of the DAF Board of Management

Jeroen van den Oetelaar will be appointed as Chief Engineer DAF Vehicles and member of the DAF Board of Management. As of June 1, Van den Oetelaar will succeed Patrick Dean, who has been promoted to Director PACCAR Electronics.

Van den Oetelaar (37) joined DAF in 2011 and has held positions of increasing responsibility within Program Management, Product Development and Operations, including his most recent assignment as Assistant Chief Engineer Vehicle Engineering. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Eindhoven and an MBA from TIAS Tilburg University. In his new position, he will report to Harald Seidel, President of DAF Trucks.

Ensure customers’ success

Jeroen van den Oetelaar states: “The transportation industry is entering a new era and DAF Trucks will continue to provide the most suitable transport solutions. With our team of engineers at DAF and in partnership with our colleagues at PACCAR in the United States, we are committed to develop and deliver quality products to drive our customers’ success.”

Patrick Dean (50) will return to the US to take the lead at PACCAR Electronics. This new division is established to manage PACCAR’s global software and electronics development and is driven by the increasing importance of the global electronics product plan within product development.

SOURCE: DAF