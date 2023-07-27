Toyota challenges global cities to reimagine mobility

A funded challenge launched by the Toyota Mobility Foundation and its partners seeks to make urban mobility more sustainable. Will Girling finds out more

By 2050, approximately 70% of the world’s population could live in a city—up from 56% in 2023, according to McKinsey & Co. However, as cities become denser, it is also likely that transport-related issues concerning traffic, noise, and pollution will become exacerbated. This is particularly concerning for megacities such as New York, London, Paris, and Bengaluru, which already rank in the top 20 of TomTom’s 2022 Traffic Index of the most congested cities worldwide.

Established in 2014 by Toyota, the Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) seeks to foster a new vision for transport in urban environments. “We were founded on a single principle: to create mobility for all,” says Director of Programs Ryan Klem. “The challenge is that reality doesn’t exist anywhere. It’s going to take innovation, collaboration, and sustainable projects to bring it forward.”

