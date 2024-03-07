Michigan: mobility innovation builds on Motor City heritage

The US state of Michigan has built a global reputation for vehicle manufacturing over the past 100 years. Production shaped the development of metro Detroit into the world-famous Motor City, the automotive capital of the world in the early 1900s. But since then, the business of car production has evolved into smart mobility provision, with a focus on software, battery technology, and connectivity. Michigan is determined to keep up with the breakneck pace of change, and central to that effort is the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME).

OFME brings together state government, academia, and private industry with the goal of creating safer, more equitable and environmentally conscious transportation. “The future of mobility isn't solely about technological advancements,” says Justine Johnson, Michigan’s Chief Mobility Officer. “It's about enriching lives, creating equitable opportunities, and connecting communities to a brighter future.”