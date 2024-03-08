Innovation is an in-house endeavour for Daimler Truck 

Softwarisation and technologies such as advanced driver-assistance systems have pushed many automakers to increase their capacity for innovation. One of the most popular approaches in this regard has been collaborative hubs, wherein start-ups are concentrated around a single location to conduct proof-of-concepts (POCs). This has produced many success stories. For instance, Volkswagen’s hub in Knoxville, Tennessee, has borne several breakthroughs, including a material structure that can reduce the weight of vehicle frames by up to 60% compared to steel.