Innovation hub approach can enhance mobility policy agility 

Over the past decade, the global auto industry has faced significant disruptions, ranging from the rise of electrification to the development of advanced driver assist systems. Adapting to these changes at the required speed has proven challenging for many governments. In the US and EU, for example, an early lack of incentives to build out supply chains for electric vehicle (EV) battery raw materials has partially enabled China to become the dominant player by a large margin. The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) also warned in October 2023 that the EU’s targets for CO2 reduction by 2030 are not adequately matched by its support for charging infrastructure deployment.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes