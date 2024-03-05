Innovation hub approach can enhance mobility policy agility 

Through a collaborative approach, ITF’s Mobility Innovation Hub aims to help governments enact effective mobility policy. By Stewart Burnett 

Over the past decade, the global auto industry has faced significant disruptions, ranging from the rise of electrification to the development of advanced driver assist systems. Adapting to these changes at the required speed has proven challenging for many governments. In the US and EU, for example, an early lack of incentives to build out supply chains for electric vehicle (EV) battery raw materials has partially enabled China to become the dominant player by a large margin. The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) also warned in October 2023 that the EU’s targets for CO2 reduction by 2030 are not adequately matched by its support for charging infrastructure deployment. 

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here