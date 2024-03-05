Innovation hub approach can enhance mobility policy agility 

Over the past decade, the global auto industry has faced significant disruptions, ranging from the rise of electrification to the development of advanced driver assist systems. Adapting to these changes at the required speed has proven challenging for many governments. In the US and EU, for example, an early lack of incentives to build out supply chains for electric vehicle (EV) battery raw materials has partially enabled China to become the dominant player by a large margin. The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) also warned in October 2023 that the EU’s targets for CO2 reduction by 2030 are not adequately matched by its support for charging infrastructure deployment.