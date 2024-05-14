Gilbarco Veeder-Root announces turnkey EV charging business

Konect set to transform EV forecourt and fleet charging; SK Signet, an EV charger developer, to provide Gilbarco Veeder-Root with market-leading fast-charging hardware solutions

Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR), worldwide leader in retail and commercial fueling and convenience technology, has launched Konect – a powerful electric vehicle (EV) recharging ecosystem designed specifically for the fuel retail industry.

Launched today at UNITI expo, the leading trade fair for the fuel retail sector, Konect offers a unique, fully integrated, site-wide suite of market-leading EV charging hardware and software solutions for businesses wanting to install their own EV charging infrastructure while driving down costs and maximizing return on investment (ROI).

Konect’s mission is to create the most compelling business case for fuel retailers to install EV charging on their sites. They do this by minimizing upfront capital and ongoing operating expenses while unlocking new profit pools, creating a meaningful ROI.

Konect provides wrap around support – including consultancy, installation, maintenance and customer service. It’s a flexible, streamlined solution which enables customers to future-proof their facilities without distracting them from their core business. At the heart of the solution is a state-of-the-art EV charging system, co-developed with global EV charging technology leader, SK Signet Inc.

Developed for seamless integration capability with Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s existing full-site fueling, payment and service solutions, Konect enables new profit opportunities for fuel retailers, while empowering them to accelerate the journey to electric mobility. Fleet operators are also able to specify a turnkey, seamlessly connected EV charging offering that optimizes operational efficiency and delivers a smooth transition to electrification.

Dave Coombe, President, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, said: “At Gilbarco Veeder-Root, we are forging a future where charging for EVs isn’t just a necessity, but a profitable venture globally – and we are seeing exciting growth in this area for our business and clients. With the launch of Konect, we are signaling our commitment to helping customers transcend current limitations in the EV charging market and accelerate value realization for their business.”

Om Shankar, Vice President & General Manager, Konect, said: “EV adoption is at a critical point, with people and businesses needing confidence to make the switch. Widely accessible charging infrastructure is the key to further uptake, and we aspire to remove hurdles and build an incredible business case for fuel retailers to play a major part in the EV transition.

“Gilbarco Veeder-Root already offers some of the best software and payment capability in the world, and we’re working with a leading EV charger developer, SK Signet, to provide the most powerful recharging ecosystem our industry has ever seen. Konect is fully integrate-able with our existing full-site solutions, and is poised to help supercharge the transition to electric mobility.”

A seamless EV charging offering with fully integrated technology

Konect is ready to support and manage every step of the EV charging journey, including site selection and funding options, providing market-leading hardware and software solutions, and integration with on-site energy storage, loyalty schemes and point-of-sale equipment.

The deep strategic alliance with SK Signet has been built from the ground-up to deliver the best EV charger for fuel retailers’ needs. The new system utilizes a common dispenser design unique to Konect, deployable across distributed and all-in-one charging applications. The dispenser features innovative payment, media and loyalty technology from Gilbarco Veeder-Root, and SK Signet’s industry-leading DC fast-charging infrastructure – combining to deliver a seamless charging experience for businesses and end-users.

Jung-ho Shin, Chief Executive Officer, SK Signet Inc, said: “The gap in readily available and accessible EV charging infrastructure is a major barrier to the broad adoption of electric vehicles. By integrating SK Signet’s fast-chargers into the Konect platform, we will meet the needs of current and future EV drivers by providing more convenient, seamless and reliable charging solutions.”

Defined by a hard-wearing, ergonomic design, ease-of-use and maintenance are central to the charging system. A high-brightness LCD touchscreen features an intuitive user interface, adaptable depending on customer needs, complemented by an OTA-updatable FlexPay 6 ‘Invenco by GVR’ card reader that enables fast, seamless payment. The adaptable 17-foot charging cable provides freedom and flexibility in use, while an optional safety switch allows users to immediately stop charging if required.

The intelligent charging infrastructure is an integral part of a broader, fully integrated ecosystem. Based on a central cloud-based platform, the network connects multiple on-site services – from the point-of-sale payment and loyalty systems, to localized energy management and off-grid charging solutions. The ecosystem can also be adapted for fleet operators’ requirements – enabling businesses in both sectors to maximize operational efficiency and profitability.

SK Signet, based in Seoul, South Korea, will manufacture the EV charging equipment for Konect in the U.S. and Korea.

SOURCE: Gilbarco Veeder-Root