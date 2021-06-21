The connected vehicle data value chain is long and complex

In the years to come, the car will transform into a mobile site of near continuous data exchange. Information from inside the vehicle—such as the condition of vehicle systems and components, or the status of occupants—will be shared far and wide for applications including preventative maintenance and pay-as-you-go insurance. Vehicle sensors will enable road and traffic conditions to be shared with surrounding vehicles and smart infrastructure, whilst infotainment systems will provide the same wealth of connected services enjoyed on smartphones, from Netflix to eBay.