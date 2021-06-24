Data marketplaces can monetise the connected car

A marketplace brings a range of products from many companies to one convenient location, where consumers can pick and choose what suits their needs. As more connected car data becomes available and third parties seek insight that can be gleaned from it, data marketplaces are being created to provide this same service.
Israeli company Otonomo has built what it calls a one-stop shop for connected vehicle data, which can be leveraged by fleets, mobility and transportation providers, smart cities and other consumers. In essence, the reams of data being gathered by vehicle manufacturers is being added to a secure database and shared with the world. The idea is that by opening up data to everyone else—including competitors—everyone involved can benefit.
It is a step-change from
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Single-User License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Team License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events