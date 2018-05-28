Automotive World’s report on aluminium’s place in the automotive industry is built around exclusive interviews with aluminium industry experts and leading automotive industry stakeholders.

With tightening emissions regulations and ever-stricter fuel economy requirements, the need to reduce vehicle mass has never been greater. Carbon fibre remains out of reach for most OEMs, who need to look to more traditional materials for their lightweighting strategies. Miniaturisation, clever component design and increasingly attractive advanced high strength steels feature high on vehicle manufacturer priority lists. Crucially, however, the role played by aluminium is growing in importance.

This Automotive World special report examines the immediate and longer-term prospects for aluminium in the global automotive industry, including long-term business case considerations and the more immediate challenge of global tariff and trade uncertainty.

In this report:

Aluminium growth expected over mid-term, but long-term picture unclear

Sports-car grade material science enables new energy vehicle taxis

Trump’s tariff threats create uncertainty for auto aluminium

Aluminium’s mass-market EV opportunities not clear-cut

North American auto aluminium market growing faster than ever

Super strength aluminium alloys for future automotive lightweighting

Ramping up the pressure: why OEMs are turning to aluminium castings

Interview: Michael Hahne, VP Automotive, Novelis Europe

Recycling gives aluminium the life-cycle advantage, argues industry

Everything in its right place: Top trends in automotive aluminium

‘Special report: Aluminium’s place in the auto industry’ features strategic analysis by Benjamin Dirkse, Senior Management Consultant, Frost & Sullivan, and exclusive interviews with:

Mario Greco , Chairman, Aluminum Association’s Aluminum Transportation Group (ATG)

, Chairman, Chris Staunton , Chief Engineer of Structures, London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC)

, Chief Engineer of Structures, Mauro Erriquez , Partner, McKinsey

, Partner, Stephan Fuchs , Product Development Expert, McKinsey

, Product Development Expert, Paul Warton , President for Automotive Structures and Industry, Constellium

, President for Automotive Structures and Industry, Peter Basten , President for Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Constellium

, President for Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Don Maas , Global Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Magna Cosma

, Global Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Del Matharoo , Global Vice President, Engineering and R&D, Magna Cosma

, Global Vice President, Engineering and R&D, Michael Hahne, VP Automotive, Novelis Europe

…