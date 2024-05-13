Hankook Tire’s electric bus tyre wins the 2024 Red Dot Design Award

Tailored for electric buses, the e-SMART City AU56 achieved the highest accolade at Germany’s Red Dot Design Award this year

Global leading tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire) announced that it has been named “Winner” in the Product Design category at the Red Dot Design Award 2024.

The Red Dot Award is an international design competition hosted by Germany’s International Forum in Hannover. It selected winners in Product Design, Brands & Communication Design, and Design Concept by comprehensively evaluating various factors such as the industrial products’ design, quality, function, and eco-friendliness.

Hankook Tire’s winning product this year is the “e-SMART City AU56,” a new tyre tailored for electric buses that is poised for a global launch by the end of the year. This acknowledgment further solidifies Hankook Tire’s prominent position in the global electric vehicle tyre market.

The e-SMART City AU56 tyre is built from advanced compounds, integrating cutting-edge technology to optimise performance for electric buses. It delivers enhanced mileage from its tyre tread block technology, which provides superior grip and prolonged tread life, allowing the tyre to last much longer than traditional bus tyres.

The sidewall of the tyre features a protector designed with block-like grooves and colours. This premium design serves aesthetic and functional purposes, reducing tyre weight and minimising the appearance of wear from curbs and other abrasions.

Since 2013, Hankook Tire has received 17 awards at the Red Dot Design Awards. In 2015, Hankook Tire achieved the milestone of becoming the first Korean company to receive the highest honour, the Luminary at the Awards.

Additionally, Hankook Tire has consistently won the iF Design Award in Germany and the IDEA Award in the United States every year since 2012. Both awards are prestigious honours ranked among the world’s top three design accolades alongside the Red Dot Design Award. This continuous recognition in top-tier competitions demonstrates Hankook Tire’s high design standards as a leading global tire manufacturer.

SOURCE: Hankook