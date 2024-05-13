Daimler Buses and ESWE Verkehrsgesellschaft celebrate completion of electrified e-bus depot

Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH carried out all construction work for 120 charging stations as general contractor

Daimler Buses delivered a turnkey, electrified depot for ESWE Verkehrsgesellschaft in Wiesbaden and supplied a total of 120 battery-electric eCitaro buses since the start of the project in 2019. The experts from Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Buses, set up the entire e-infrastructure required to operate the electric bus fleet. Acting as a general contractor, Daimler supervised all construction work and installed a total of 120 charging stations. Today, Andreas Kowol, Head of Building and Transport of the City of Wiesbaden and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ESWE Verkehrsgesellschaft, Marion Hebding, Managing Director of ESWE Verkehrsgesellschaft, and Till Oberwörder, CEO of Daimler Buses, celebrated finalization of the project along with other company representatives.

Till Oberwörder, CEO of Daimler Buses, says: “The major order from ESWE was not only special for us in terms of volume, it also laid the foundation for Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH and was therefore of strategic importance. The transport company ESWE needed a complete solution, meaning both vehicles and charging facilities. With our experience and knowledge, we were able to support our customer and electrify the depot in Wiesbaden. There is a clear demand for turnkey solutions and our new subsidiary is currently electrifying more than 20 depots throughout Europe. In this way, we are actively driving the transformation of our industry forward, working together with our customers.”

Pioneer ESWE: E-buses and turnkey e-system from a single provider

ESWE Verkehrsgesellschaft from Wiesbaden was the first customer to order a complete package consisting of e-buses and a ready-to-use electrified system from Daimler Buses. Since the contract was signed in April 2019, Daimler Buses has gradually delivered 120 eCitaro buses. At the same time, the wholly owned subsidiary Daimler Buses Solutions GmbH converted the entire depot during ongoing transport operations, acting as the general contractor. To achieve this, Daimler planned three individual construction phases and implemented them one after the other in collaboration with more than 20 partners. The scope of the project included, for example, implementing all necessary underground engineering measures and installing the electrical infrastructure. Amongst other things, the experts from the Daimler Buses subsidiary took over an electrical substation for converting the current from medium to low voltage, and routed all cables from the network operator’s transfer point on the premises. Charge management formed a further component of the project. Daimler converted all the operator’s software to make it suitable for running an e-bus fleet and created a dedicated operating concept.

Furthermore, as the general contractor, Daimler Buses will continue to secure and support the operation and availability of the installed system over the next twelve years.

ESWE Verkehrsgesellschaft and Daimler Buses: a close and successful partnership

The mobility provider ESWE Verkehr is based in Wiesbaden, the capital of the German state of Hesse. They operate local public transport services with more than 290 buses. They run 43 lines and carry around 60 million passengers a year. Of over 1100 employees, two thirds work in the transport services. The great majority of the company’s fleet is made up of Mercedes Benz buses. With the introduction of the eCitaro, ESWE Verkehr has implemented an ambitious plan and converted more than a third of its bus fleet to fully electric vehicles within only a few years.

Daimler Buses and ESWE Verkehr enjoy a successful partnership spanning many decades.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck